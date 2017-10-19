Handcuffed, shackled and deported to face murder allegations

New Story

Jamaican murder suspect, Jermaine Gordon, who was hiding in Antigua is being escorted to a Caribbean Airlines flight following the issuance of a deportation order.

The 33 year old said he came to Antigua on a boat and entered the country illegally “some time ago.”

He’s one of Jamaican top 10 most wanted men who police caught hiding in a property in Cooks Hill, in Antigua on Friday.