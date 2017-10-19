Handcuffed, shackled and deported to face murder allegations

Jamaican murder suspect Jermaine Gordon being escorted to his flight.

Jamaican murder suspect, Jermaine Gordon, who was hiding in Antigua is being escorted to a Caribbean Airlines flight following the issuance of a deportation order.

The 33 year old said he came to Antigua on a boat and entered the country illegally “some time ago.”

He’s one of Jamaican top 10 most wanted men who police caught hiding in a property in Cooks Hill, in Antigua on Friday.
