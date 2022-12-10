Handball Association to host inaugural tournament this weekend

- Advertisement -

Four teams will battle it out at the inaugural competition of the Antigua and Barbuda Handball Federation (ABHF) this weekend.

The event is slated to take place this Sunday at the YMCA volleyball indoor facility starting at 6.30pm.

The Force, The Black Team, and the Under 16 teams of The Faithfuls and Future Star will compete.

The winning team will represent Antigua and Barbuda in the 2023 IHF Emerging Nations League to the held in the Caribbean region in the first half of the year.

The ABHF is calling on the general public to come out and show their support for this new sport.

Recruitment is ongoing for those who may be interested in playing the game, officiating or even administrative work.

Handball was introduced to the twin island nation in 2011 by National Olympic Committee President Chet Greene.

Interest in the sport has wavered over the years but this competition is one of several avenues the President of the ABHF Cliff Williams is hoping will help to gain traction for the sport.