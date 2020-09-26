Hamilton takes Russian Grand Prix pole

Spread the love













Lewis Hamilton took a dramatic pole position at the Russian Grand Prix despite coming within a second of qualifying down in 15th.

The Briton had no time in the second knockout session when it stopped after Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel crashed.

It was restarted with just two minutes and 15 seconds left and Hamilton made it to the line with a second to spare.

But in the final session Hamilton was flawless as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen pipped Valtteri Bottas to second.

Hamilton was 0.652 seconds quicker than team-mate Bottas, while Verstappen took his place on the front row 0.563secs behind the world champion.

Hamilton can equal Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of 91 grand prix victories this weekend. (BBC Sport)