Halo Foundation makes timely donation to Antigua & Barbuda Girl Guides Association

The Antigua and Barbuda Girl Guides Association received $5,000 from the Halo Foundation as a donation towards their attendance at the 38th World Conference of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS). The meeting will take place in Cyprus from July 26th – 31st, and will address — amongst other topics —  financial challenges of the institution post-pandemic. 

The cheque was handed over by the Patron of the Antigua and Barbuda Girl Guides and President /Founder of the Halo Foundation, Her Excellency Lady Williams to representatives of the Antigua and Barbuda Girl Guides Association, Mrs. Denise Matthias-Thomas (Unit Leader with the First Antigua unit) and Susan Sharp, Chief Commissioner.

