Halo Foundation holds successful fundraiser in London

- Advertisement -

Their Excellencies Sir Rodney and Lady Williams were hosts of the annual Wings of Charity fundraiser held recently in Central London.

The event, which had been on hold for two years due to the pandemic, focused on the work of the Antigua and Barbuda branch of the Street Pastors, a worldwide network of Christian charities.

The organisation had expressed a need for access to premises from which it can assist the homeless and destitute.

Guest of honour during the cocktail hour was Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex.

Over 400 people were in attendance, including many friends of the Halo Foundation who travelled especially to London from Antigua, Europe and the USA.

His Royal Highness Prince Charles delivered a message for inclusion in the printed programme.

President and Founder of the Halo Foundation, Her Excellency Lady Williams, said, “It was an honour to welcome representatives from several charities under the patronage of the Governor General. Wings of Charity also featured a section that showcased art and literature from Antigua and Barbuda.”

Mark Brown, winner of the Halo Foundation/Royal Drawing School Teachers’ Art5 Competition, sponsored by the Jumby Bay Fund, presented his painting entitled “Woman of the Soil”, which was snapped up immediately at the auction.

Wings of Charity was sponsored by the Calvin Ayre Foundation and the Barbuda Ocean Club. Live entertainment was provided by the Kingdom Choir, a gospel group who gained immense popularity after singing at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, plus Antigua’s very own Daina Barnes, and AuRa.