Halo donates $75,000 to National Cadet Corps

The Halo Foundation donated $75,000 (seventy-five thousand dollars) to the Antigua and Barbuda National Cadet Corps (ABNCC). The funds are intended for the purchase of new musical instruments for the organisation’s marching band.

Her Excellency Lady Williams handed over the cheque to Colonel Telbert Benjamin, Chief of Defence Staff (centre) and Major Samuel Roberts, Commandant of the ABNCC at Government House on Thursday morning. She remarked that “the Halo Foundation will continue to support youth, culture and the arts as well as the Foundation’s other areas of concentration.”

The National Cadet Corps currently has 162 cadets enrolled, with an additional 200 cadets soon to be registered. Their Excellencies Sir Rodney and Lady Williams have recently been named Patrons of the ABNCC.