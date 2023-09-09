Halo continues mental health drive

- Advertisement -

In support of the “Be Kind to Your Mind” initiative, the Halo Foundation recently donated over EC$1,000 to Mental Health Activist, Chaneil Imhoff. The initiative is scheduled to culminate in an upcoming school tour (October 9 – 13, 2023). The tour will coincide with World Health Day 2023, and will perpetuate the theme “Mental Health is a Universal Right”.

The Halo Foundation had earlier established a mental health sub-brand (“Blue”), in 2015. Blue continues to focus on early childhood and teen issues, inclusive of bullying and suicide.