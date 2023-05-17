Half centuries for James, George and Michael as teams record victories in softball cricket

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

A half century from Melvin James helped to propel 300 to a 42 runs triumph over PMS when they met in the Caribbean Alliance Insurance sponsored 30 overs softball cricket competition on Sunday.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, 300 amassed 179 for five in their 30 overs with James’ 50 leading the way. Denfield Weatherhead chipped in with 44 while Vanroy Gardiner added 40. Terrance Thompson was the pick of the bowlers for the opponents with two wickets for 32 runs in six overs.

In reply, PMS could only get to 137 before they were all out in 25.3 overs. Glenroy Farrell led the effort with 35 runs. Justin Pereira led the bowling for 300 with four wickets for 15 runs in six overs while Kennedy Tonge claimed three wickets for 27 runs also from six overs.

Meanwhile, Kim George also had a half century as Strictly Business made light work of Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force Warriors to win by eight wickets.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Warriors were bowled out for 83 in 20.3 overs. Almoy Webster top-scored with 30. Owen Graham picked up two wickets for 20 runs bowling for the victors.

Strictly Business, led by George’s 59, then got to their target at 93 for two in just 13.2 overs.

In the other 30 overs contest, Dredgers beat Bullets by six runs.

Batting first, Dredgers made 157 all out in 27.2 overs with Ricky Buckley and Melvin Charles making 34 and 32 respectively. There were two wickets each for Morrison Browne, Kenroy Simon, Calvin Richards and Julian Charles.

Bullets, in reply, fell just short of the mark at 151 for nine in their 30 overs with their best effort coming from Bernel Peterson who made 46. Mervin Higgins was the top bowler with three wickets for 32 runs in six overs.

Buckley’s 3J’s won by default over Sesserou after the latter could not field a team.

Meanwhile, in the lone match contested in the St John’s Co-Operative Credit Union 15 overs women’s competition, Enforcers beat Potters Uprising by 58 runs.

Batting first, Enforcers posted 118 for two from 15 overs with Sasha Michael hitting 57 not out and Grace Persaud adding 35. Potters were then restricted to just 60 for six in their 15 overs. Their best effort came from Joanne Thomas who made 17 not out.