Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream recall

Consumers are being advised of a product recall on Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream due to chemical contamination. Trace amounts of ethylene oxide – a pesticide not authorised for use in food – have been found in the flavouring, a statement from the Prices and Consumer Affairs Division said.

According to the manufacturer, General Mills Australia, it is conducting a recall of Häagen-Dazs vanilla 457ml and Häagen-Dazs classic collection mini cups 4 x 95mL. This applies to all best before dates from July 4 2022 up to and including July 21 2023.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the division is advising consumers not to consume these recalled goods since food products containing ethylene oxide may cause illness. For full refunds, consumers should contact the place of purchase,” the statement added.

Call 462-4347 or email [email protected] for additional information.