The list of places that people who are not vaccinated against covid-19 are not allowed to go have just expanded.

Earlier this morning, Cabinet Spokesman Melford Nicholas announced that persons who attend gyms now need to be fully vaccinated to enter these facilities.

He said an update to the health regulations will be published shortly to reflect that change.

The list of places that non-vaccinated people cannot enter would now include, bars, night clubs (strip clubs) and gyms.