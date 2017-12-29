GUYANA-COURT-Two men on bail following cocaine seizure

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Dec 26, CMC – Two men have been granted GUY$300,000 (One Guyana dollar =US$0.004 cents) bail each after they appeared before a city magistrate charged drug trafficking after the drugs were allegedly found in a cooking gas cylinder on Sunday.

Juan Anderson, 30 and Damion Williams, 33, pleaded not guilty when they appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates Court on the charge that they were in possession of 65.027 kilogrammes of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking on December 24.

The police had said they discovered the drug after carrying out a search of one of the man’s vehicle at his home..

As a condition of their bail, the men are to report to a police station every Friday until the completion of their trial.