Guyana beat Antigua and Barbuda 3-0 in Women’s Gold Cup

Lady Jaguars of Guyana beat the Antigua and Barbuda Benna Girls in the Women’s Concacaf Gold Cup on Sunday at the Dr Ir Franklin Essed Stadium in Parimaribo, Suriname.

The Guyanese went ahead in the 39’ minute with a clever back-heel from Annalisa Vincent inside the six yard box. The play was initially set up by Otesha Charles whose cross into the box found Shanice Alferd before Vincent sent the ball into the back of the net.

The 63’ minute saw Brianne Desa cross a ball into the 18-yard-box which landed on the head of Charles who was able to get it into the back of the net successfully. The final goal was scored by Neema Liverpool who capitalised on a lanquid Antigua and Barbudan defence that was in no position to prevent the goal in the 85’ minute.

Guyana have now qualified for the next stage of the Gold Cup after topping the group. In the match of the group, Suriname won 11-0 against Dominica at the Dr Ir Franklin Essed Stadium in Paramaribo, Suriname.

Katoucha Patra put the hosts in front in the 2′ after connecting with a long cross from left back Bhagerath Anne. A corner kick led to an Alianne George own goal in the 9′ as Suriname doubled their lead.

Bhagerath Anne struck from long-range in the 14′ with a curling effort that extended the lead for the hosts. Cady Chin-See-Chong added a fourth goal in the 16′ by striking on a rebound after Patra had been denied in the box.

Shamaira Stekkinger converted from the penalty spot in the 19′ to add a fifth for the home side. Samanie Loe-A-Foe put her name on the board in the 33′ after dribbling through the defense inside the box.

Griffith Vaissaire struck with power from midfield in the 45’+4 to increase the lead prior to halftime. Patra pounced on the rebound for her brace in the 46’ after an attempt from Stekkinger bounced off the top post.

Chin-See-Chong scored her second of the night in the 52’with a curling effort from midfield. Selena Lancaster was credited with an own goal in the 82’ as a high pressure resulted in another goal for the home side. Patra secured her hat-trick in the 90’+5 to cap off Suriname’s largest win of the campaign.