GUYANA-AID-IDB providing funds for social safety net project

Guyana has signed a multi-million dollar agreement with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to strengthen the institutional capacity of the country’s social safety net and effectively deliver social assistance programmes to vulnerable local groups.

The GUY$139 million (One Guyana dollar=US$0.004 cents) project aims to improve the system that identifies and aids targetted groups, as well as further develop the management and administration of social assistance programmes.

The Institutional Strengthening to Guyana Social Safety Net Project will apply a portion of the proceeds towards consultancy services and the Ministry of Social Protection Tuesday said it is inviting eligible ‘individual consultants’ to indicate their interest in providing services.

“Interested consultants must provide information demonstrating that they have the required qualifications and relevant experience to conduct a social protection expenditure review, design the Social Safety Net Reform Strategy, conduct an Institutional and Organisational Assessment and evaluate Alternative Payment Systems.”

It said that consultants will be selected in accordance with the procedures outlined in the IDB policies for the selection and contracting of consultants financed by the bank and principles of comparison based on qualification of an international individual.