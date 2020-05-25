Guyana: 8 new cases of COVID-19; total jumps to 135

(newsroom.gy) – Eight persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 24 hours bringing the total known cases to 135, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

The total number of persons tested for the disease to date is 1,457 of which 1,322 were negative.

The Ministry reported that 63 persons are in isolation, six in institutional quarantine and two persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit. The number of deaths remains 10 and 62 persons have since recovered.

The Government has implemented several emergency measures including a curfew between 6pm and 6am which comes to an end next week. The National COVID-19 Task Force recently said it is deliberating whether to reopen the economy in a phased manner.