Guyana: 43 new COVID-19 cases; 16 in ICU

(newsroom.gy) – Guyana on Saturday recorded 43 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of known cases to 1,459 of which 16 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Of the new cases, eight were recorded in Region One, three in Region Two, two in Region Three, 22 in Region Four, one in Region Five; four in Region Six, one in Region Eight and two in Region Nine.

There are a total of 476 persons in isolation – 53 in institutional isolation and 423 in home isolation. The total number of recoveries is 921 and the number of deaths remains at 46 while 99 persons are in institutional quarantine.

The number of persons tested so far for the deadly disease is 9,337.