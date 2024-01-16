Gunpoint robbery leaves tourists traumatised – and charity counting losses

By Gemma Handy

Two tourists have been left traumatised after masked men burst into the villa they were staying in and robbed them at gunpoint.

The couple from North Carolina, US, have been visiting Antigua for more than three decades and are keen supporters of several local charities.

They had been on island to assist with an upcoming fundraiser taking place on Thursday night.

Two assailants are said to have entered the Willoughby Bay property they were staying in at around 6am Monday morning.

The robbers made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and the keys to the couple’s rental vehicle which is yet to be located. The public is being asked to look out for a black Jeep Wrangler with the plate number R4939 and to alert police if spotted. Police have been approached for comment about the incident.

Meanwhile, the female victim, who asked to remain anonymous, told Observer that having a gun held to her head was terrifying.

“It’s such a shame someone would resort to this; most Antiguan people are wonderful,” she said.

The pair had been due to stay in the country for another fortnight but were left so upset they flew home to the US hours after the attack. Nonetheless, the woman pledged she would not be deterred from returning to the island she first fell in love with 30 years ago.

The animal-loving couple are long-standing benefactors of the Antigua Spay and Neuter Clinic and have donated more than 100 prizes towards the organisation’s fundraiser this week.

Some of the cash stolen was money that had been raised on the clinic’s behalf.

The charity’s co-founder Rachel Wood said she was devastated that someone who had worked so hard for the organisation had suffered such a harrowing ordeal.

“She’s a huge supporter of our work and puts her heart and soul into helping us; it’s a passion of hers. She does so much for the island and has been coming here for so many years and it’s just awful that that can happen and scare them like that,” Wood said.

“She’s traumatised now and had to leave on the first available flight home. She was just as upset that our funds had been taken as well as hers,” she added.

Meanwhile, the clinic’s January 18 fundraiser and raffle draw will go ahead as planned. It is being held at Club House in English Harbour from 6.30pm.

Raffle tickets are EC$10 and there are 100 top-of-the-range prizes up for grabs including Tiffany jewellery, Michael Kors and Coach handbags, a TV, Apple AirPods, a cordless vacuum cleaner, tablets, laptops, Fire TV Sticks, backpacks and coolers.

Raffle tickets are available at The Ark veterinary clinic in Vivian Richards Street, by calling the clinic on 788-3647, or on the night. People can also opt to buy a sealed box containing a mystery prize for EC$100. To book a table call the restaurant on 562-8512.

All funds raised will go directly to the charity which provides low-cost spay and neuter procedures to pet dogs and cats in a bid to reduce the number of roaming animals on the nation’s streets. Last year, the clinic carried out 833 surgeries – 485 of which were performed free of charge to low-income families.