Gunmen go on killing spree in Jamaica

January 27, 2018 CMC Further Afield No comments

Taken from: http://3tags.org/

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Jan 27, CMC-At least 10 people, including a 15-year-old student, were shot and killed during a 12-hour period as gunmen went on a rampage in several parishes in Jamaica.

Police said that at least five others were wounded as gunmen went on the shooting sprees in August Town, St Andrew, Linstead, St Catherine, east Kingston, St Elizabeth and St James on Friday night.

Four people were killed and three others injured in August Town, while three persons were shot dead in Linstead.

Police said that several persons were standing outside a shop in August Town when the gunmen approached and open fire hitting seven people, four of whom died of their wounds.

In Linstead, police said that a man and his 15-year-old son who attends Bog Walk High School and a woman were shot dead by unknown assailants in Victoria district.

Residents discovered the bodies and alerted the police. In St Elizabeth, the police say a truck driver was shot and killed and his assistant injured after they were robbed by two men they offered a ride.

Earlier this month, the authorities imposed a state of emergency in the St. James area and earlier this week, Prime Minister Andrew Holness told reporters that he is “prepared to do what it takes to address this crime problem”.

More than 100 people have been killed here since the start of the year. Last year, 1616 people were murdered.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.