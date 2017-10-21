Gun and ecstasy, brothers busted

October 21, 2017
A gun, ammunition, drugs and “party pills” were among the contraband police found at a Potters home of the well-known Daawuud family during an operation yesterday morning.

According to the police, the brothers are 29-year-old Vandross Daawuud, 25-year-old Jelani Daawuud, 23-year-old Akeem Daawuud, 22-year-old Amir Daawuud and 19-year-old Keeshun Daawuud.

The police said in addition to confiscating the illegal items, they immediately arrested five brothers who live at the property, and they will all be charged within 48 hours from the time they were detained.

According to a press statement from lawmen, the police went to the family’s home early yesterday morning in an operation led by the Criminal Investigations Department and the Rapid Response Unit (RRU).

In the siblings’ home, the police found a Cobra .380 pistol along with seven matching rounds of ammunition, 214 grammes of cannabis, five Ecstasy tablets and an undisclosed sum of money among other items.

Ecstasy, also known as a “party pill” is an illegal stimulant drug that can cause hallucinations and make a person “high”. It is said to be popular among young people who go to clubs and rave parties.
