Guilty of murder on the Coral Ark

Less than a year after being arrested for shooting to death Joseph “Juba” James, the shooter, Kadeem “Baddo” Edwards has admitted guilt to the crime, and he is to be sentenced on December 1.

It is the first murder trial in years that will come to an end in less than a year from the date of arrest to conviction.

Anthony Armstrong, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), and Shannon Jones-Gittens, Crown Counsel, accepted Edwards’ guilty plea to the capital offence yesterday morning before Keith Thom, High Court Justice.

Edwards also admitted guilt to wounding Gagerton Gooch and Onika Simon with intent to cause them grievous bodily harm. That’s because Gooch and Simon were hit by bullets fired from Edwards’ gun during the argument he had with James

It was approximately 8:40 p.m. on October 31, 2016 that Edwards opened fire on James while they were aboard the party boat, the Coral Ark.

At the time of the incident, the boat was at the Deep Water Harbour, with several passengers aboard, who were partying ahead of the November 1 Independence Day celebrations.

