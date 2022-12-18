Guiding Light Award presented to two outstanding young people

- Advertisement -

Shanae Jervier, a Ranger in the 4th Antigua Unit of the Girl Guides Association of Antigua and Barbuda and Tarik Mussington a member of the 4th Antigua and Barbuda Scout Group (sponsored by the Holy Family Catholic Cathedral) of the Antigua and Barbuda Scout Association were presented with the Halo Foundation’s Guiding Light Award to an exemplary Girl Guide and an outstanding Scout, who have excelled in their level of activity/ innovation and generosity.

The awardees were selected from a number of nominations after being vetted by members of their respective parent organizations and finalized by the Halo Foundation.

In a small ceremony held at Government House, medals gold medals manufactured in the United Kingdom through Worcestershire Medal Services by appointment of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, were presented to the meritorious recipient youths by H.E. Sir Rodney Williams, Governor General and Chief Scout.

Guiding light medals

H.E. Lady Williams, President of the Halo Foundation and Patron of the Girl Guides, said: “ This is the first year introduction of these special honours. The objective is to incentivise and reward the young people within the local uniformed body system, to excel in community service and philanthropic outreach.”