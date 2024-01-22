Guardians of the Garden: Plants that naturally repel pests

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

Maintaining a pest-free garden doesn’t always require chemical solutions. Nature has provided us with an array of plants that act as natural repellents, deterring pests and promoting a healthier, more balanced ecosystem in your backyard.

Here are some powerhouse plants you can introduce to your garden to keep unwanted visitors at bay:

1. Basil: Repels Mosquitoes and Flies

Not just a kitchen favourite, basil is a natural insect repellent. Planting basil in your garden can help keep mosquitoes and flies away. Plus, you’ll have fresh basil leaves for culinary delights.

2. Marigold: Nematode Repellent

Marigolds are known for their vibrant colors, but they are equally famous for their ability to repel nematodes, microscopic worms that can harm the roots of your plants. Plant marigolds among your vegetables to naturally control these soil-borne pests.

3. Lavender: Deters Moths, Fleas, and Mosquitoes

The sweet scent of lavender is delightful to humans but a turn-off for moths, fleas, and mosquitoes. Plant lavender around outdoor seating areas to create a fragrant and pest-free zone.

4. Chrysanthemums: Effective against Various Insects

Chrysanthemums contain a natural insecticide called pyrethrin, making them excellent at repelling a wide range of pests, including mosquitoes, roaches, ticks, and silverfish. Be cautious if you have pets, as pyrethrin can be harmful to them in concentrated amounts.

5. Rosemary: Repels Mosquitoes and Carrot Flies

Rosemary not only adds flavour to your dishes but also keeps mosquitoes at bay. Planting rosemary near carrots can help deter carrot flies, providing protection to your root vegetables.

6. Peppermint: Repels Aphids and Ants

The strong aroma of peppermint is a natural deterrent for aphids and ants. Plant peppermint around your vegetable garden to protect your crops from these common pests.

7. Nasturtiums: Guard Against Aphids, Whiteflies, and Squash Bugs

Nasturtiums act as sacrificial plants, attracting aphids, whiteflies, and squash bugs away from your valuable crops. Consider planting them near vegetables that are often targeted by these pests.

8. Citronella: Effective Against Mosquitoes

Citronella, famous for its mosquito-repelling properties, can be planted in pots around outdoor seating areas. Crushed citronella leaves release a strong scent that masks the smells that attract mosquitoes.

9. Garlic: Deters a Variety of Pests

Garlic not only enhances the flavor of your dishes but also deters a range of pests, including aphids, beetles, and spider mites. Planting garlic among your vegetables provides natural protection.

10. Catnip: Repels Mosquitoes, Cockroaches, and Flies

Catnip, beloved by cats, is an effective mosquito repellent. It also deters cockroaches and flies. Consider planting catnip around your outdoor spaces to enjoy a pest-free environment.

11. Calendula: Deters Tomato Worms

Calendula flowers not only add a burst of color to your garden but also deter tomato worms. Planting calendula near your tomato plants can help protect them from these voracious pests, ensuring a healthier tomato harvest.

12. Thyme: Keeps Away Cabbage Worms

Thyme, a versatile herb in the kitchen, doubles as a guardian against cabbage worms. Planting thyme among your cabbage plants can help prevent these pests from munching on your crops.

Integrating these pest-repelling plants into your backyard garden not only adds beauty and fragrance but also fosters a natural balance, reducing the need for synthetic pesticides. Experiment with different combinations to create a garden that thrives in harmony with nature.