Guadeloupean hit and run victim could be flown to Paris for treatment

There has been an update on the medical condition of Guadeloupe national William Nouy who was in Antigua and was later involved in a traffic accident on June 4.

Nouy participated in the annual Antigua and Barbuda Sports Fishing Tournament and was struck by a black car in the vicinity of the Falmouth Harbour Marina.

Katja Geisler of Jolly Harbour was charged on June 14 with dangerous driving and leaving the scene of an accident which left Nouy nursing serious injuries.

Nouy had to be airlifted back to his home country days later to treat injuries initially thought to be non-life-threatening.

However, the injuries sustained in the accident resulted in him being in a coma.

Observer understands that Nouy was smiling and making limited head movements over the weekend.

Otherwise he is still unable to speak and needs assistance breathing and moving.

While re-education will commence this week, the medical team is considering getting Nouy to travel to Paris for better support.