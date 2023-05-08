Grow with the Flo expo seeks to educate youth on reproductive health issues

- Advertisement -

By Robert A Emmanuel

Educating young people about issues affecting women, like those who may have issues with menstruation, was the main rationale behind plans by non-profit organisation Scrub Life Cares and its founder, Tanya Ambrose, to hold an expo on the topic.

According to Ambrose, ‘Grow with the Flo’ was a school and community-based programme designed to “serve female students below the age of 18 whose household falls below the poverty line.”

“The health expo will be a fun and interactive way to learn more about periods and other reproductive health issues affecting women and those who menstruate.

“We are working to remove the stigma attached to menstruation, sexual and reproductive health and we will have experts covering a wide range of topics, including mental health, reproductive and sexual health, nutrition, consent, and more,” she told Observer.

Ambrose, who is a public health professional, said she viewed “first-hand the struggle that women in underserved communities face when it comes to accessing quality health and education resources.”

She explained that her driving passion and the goal of the expo was to ensure that people who live in homes that have to choose between the dilemma of “purchasing menstrual products or [supplying] food and housing,” [are not adversely affected.]

“We often neglect our health and the many changes our bodies go through as women…so while the event will be fun, it is also an interactive way for parents to learn how to approach these topics with their children, and remove that stigma, and for children to feel open and comfortable talking to their parents or an adult about things like this and not feel ashamed or scared,” she noted.

She said that the expo will have nutritionists, mental health professionals, doctors—who specialise in obstetrics, gynaecology and paediatrics—and self-care advocates.

She also revealed that her hope would be for attendees of the expo to learn about how to deal with mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression—especially postpartum depression for pregnant individuals—and how to recognise the symptoms.

Ambrose said the event will be held at the Cana Moravian Church Grounds on May 27.