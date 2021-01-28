Groundbreaking for ‘The Doctors Hospital’

Spread the love













Yesterday, marked a momentous occasion in Antigua and Barbuda as the country’s latest multi-million-dollar project was officially launched.

Dr. Joseph John, one of Antigua and Barbuda’s foremost visionary, pioneering and successful entrepreneurs in the field of medicine, held a ceremonial turning of the sod, to officially break ground for the country’s newest private medical complex, ‘The Doctors Hospital and Medical Complex,’ to be constructed at the City Park Development (Woods Estate).

To mark the start of a new era in health and medicine in Antigua and Barbuda, the turning of the sod was conducted by Dr. John alongside his wife, Mrs. Laurie John; His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams; Prime Minister, Gaston Browne; and Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Sir Molwyn Joseph.

During his address, Dr. John shared, “This new medical complex, The Doctors Hospital, will be a multi-specialty 24/7 facility offering not only all services and procedures already available in Antigua, but importantly many not yet available on the island.”

He further stated that the hospital and medical complex will also undoubtedly increase our market share of regional health tourism, an area that he has long championed as a revenue-earner for the country.

During his thirty-year career, Dr. Joseph John served as Chief Surgeon at the then-Holberton Hospital from the period 1994 to 2005, and was quite instrumental in the vision, development, and construction of the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC).

Dr. John also cited, “…For me, the most exciting spin-off will be the role this complex will play in providing additional opportunities for practitioners and specialists in Antigua. In a small island developing country like ours, our human resources – our young people in particular – are our most valuable asset.”

Also in attendance were Dr. Errol Cort, who mastered the ceremony, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Trade, Honourable E.P Chet Greene, and Minister of Tourism and Investment, the Honourable Charles Fernandez.