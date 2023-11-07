Groundbreaking App launches to combat poverty in Antigua and Barbuda

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

The official launch of the Simple Support App was met with enthusiasm, as the tool shows promise in its intended design to bridge the gap of poverty and connect communities and organisations willing to extend a helping hand to those in need, all at the touch of a button.

Dwayne Simon, the Executive Director of Simple Support, shed light on the app’s origins and potential, emphasising its vital role in the ongoing battle against poverty.

Simon explained that they had started by providing groceries to marginalised families, single mothers and persons who were struggling, as they believe that if they have groceries, no matter what struggles you have, you at least have the sustenance to face them.

He continued that they understood that whilst persons who are under 25 may not be able to give, they wanted to provide opportunities to them.

This gave birth to the Opportunity Centre which lists jobs, scholarships volunteer and professional development opportunities, allowing ease of access

Simon attributed the inception and development of the app to his late brother, Andre Simon, his sister Beatrice, and close friends who played pivotal roles in its creation.

The launch event was graced by the presence of the Governor General, His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams, who expressed his full support and admiration for the executive team’s efforts. He eagerly anticipates the app’s potential to bring about meaningful change and impact in the fight against poverty.

Simple Support is already gearing up for a series of forthcoming initiatives, including outreach programs and collaborative events aimed at empowering and uplifting the community.

Executive member, Lisa-Ann Yearwood said the future goal is to expand the organization, as they hope to not only become a regional brand but one that is accessible internationally.

The app actively encourages community involvement and is readily accessible for download on both the Google Play Store and Apple Store, featuring a user-friendly interface that enables individuals to offer or receive support with unprecedented ease.