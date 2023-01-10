Grenades trounce SAP as Empire and Hoppers get welcomed victories in Premier Division

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Former champions SAP were on the receiving end of a mauling in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier Division on Sunday, going under 7-1 to Grenades FC in the feature match of a triple-header at the FA’s technical centre on the Sir Sydney Walling Highway.

Grenades were led by Tev Lawrence who scored a hattrick with goals in the ninth, 11th and 71st minutes. There were single strikes from Quinton Griffith in the 16th minute, Carl Osbourne in the 22nd minute, Rakeem Henry in the 28th minute and Ridel Stanislas in the 45th minute. Tyrique Tonge was the lone goal-scorer for SAP with a 63rd minute conversion from the penalty spot.

Tyrique Tonge was the lone goal-scorer for SAP with a 63rd minute conversion from the penalty spot

The win moves Grenades to 15 points after six showings and second in the standings, while SAP sits in the 11th position with just seven points.

In Sunday’s second fixture, former 13 times champions Empire welcomed only their second win of the competition with a 3-1 triumph over neighbours Five Islands.

Rakeem Joseph had a brace with goals in the 21st and 25th minutes while Carlroy Douglas rounded off the scoring in minute 87. They move to six points and 12th in the 16 team standings.

Also on Sunday, Greenbay Hoppers edged Pigotts Bullets 2-1. Bullets went ahead just before the interval when Jamarlie Stevens hit home from close range before Ammiel Joseph drew Hoppers levelled four minutes over the restart in the 49th minute.

Chad Williams secured the full three points for Hoppers with an added time conversion as the Greenbay Hoppers move to nine points from six showings and ninth in the standings. Bullets remain on six points after five showings.

Grenades celebrate after scoring one of their seven conversions against neighbours SAP (Photos courtesy ABFA)