Grenades thrash Five Islands in APL encounter

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Grenades FC recorded the biggest win of the weekend in the ongoing Antigua Premier League (APL).

The round south men trounced Five Islands FC, 6-2 in the first match of a triple-header Saturday evening at the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Technical Centre.

Ridel Stanislaus recorded a hattrick for the victors scoring in the 24th, 61st and 72nd minutes of play while the other three goals came from Barrington Blake in the 9th minute, Rakeem Henry in the 19th and Donovan Jno-Baptiste in the 70th.

Five Islands’ Armando Maty Lucas and Tony Lorente Sanchez found the back of the net in minutes 34 and 80.

Swetes FC also earned a big win on Saturday night as they handed former champions, Liberta Blackhawks a 5-1 thrashing.

Despite a seven-minute conversion from Malique Martin, the Blackhawks could not secure a much- needed win and instead conceded a number of goals throughout the match as Swetes found the back of the net five times, all in the second half.

Shackwon Simon was a goal shy of a hattrick for the victors scoring in the 54th and 78th minutes.

Tiquan Isaac scored from the penalty spot in minute 63 while the other two goals came from Kamali Looby (75th) and Kenyata Jarvis (92nd).

The agony continued for the Blackhawks as two of their players were sent off.

Zaire Thomas received a red card in the 61st minute for denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity while his teammate, Yaisneil Napoles Espinosa was issued a red card for insulting and abusive language.

Meanwhile, in the other games played over the weekend, Pigotts Bulltes FC edged Cedar Grove Bluejays FC, 2-1 and SAP FC defeated Empire FC, 4-1.

In the lone First Division encounter, Lion Hill FC edged Police FC, 1-0.