Grenades FC record another big win in APL

by Carlena Knight

Grenades FC once again racked up a big win in their quest for another Antigua Premier League (APL) title, thrashing Pigotts Bullets, 6-0 on Friday night at the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Technical Centre.

Rakeem Henry got the ball rolling by finding the back of the net as early as the sixth minute of play.

Sherman Augustine then followed with a strike in the 22nd minute and Barrington Blake in minute 37.

Donavon Jno-Baptiste was a goal shy of a hattrick for the victors, scoring in the 72nd and 77th minutes while the sixth and final goal came from Ridel Stanislaus in the 83rd.

In the other match played that night, Police FC and Bendals FC played to a one-all draw.

A day later, former champions Greenbay Hoppers trounced Liberta Blackhawks, 3-0.

Jari Jackson found the back of the net twice for the west-side team scoring in the 3rd and 6th minutes of play.

Jordan Adam Riley was the other goal-scorer for Hoppers.

Cedar Grove Bluejays FC fell to Ottos Rangers FC 3-1 and Swetes FC edged out Five Islands FC, 2-1.

Jalmaro Calvin (38th), an own goal from Sachin Merchant and Josue Arias gave Rangers three points.

Keon Greene (43rd) was the lone goalscorer for Cedar Grove.

Kamali Looby (25th) and Antineil Campbell (85th) found the back of the net for Swetes, while Ronald Aranda Thousand (90th) got one back for Five Islands.