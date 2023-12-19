Grenades and Old Road remain perfect in FA’s top flight

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Defending Premier Division football champions Grenades FC trounced former 13 times champion Empire seven-nil (7-0) when they met in the feature match of a triple-header at the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) technical center on Sunday.

The Jennings men were led by Barrington Blake who recorded a double, striking in minutes 21 and 70. There were single conversions from Leaus Henville in minute 16, Vashami Allen in minute 28, Shaquille Watkins in minute 44 and Kurt Francis in minute 86. Adding insult to injury, Laqyante Alphonse of Empire recorded an own-goal in minute 56 when he inadvertently put the ball into the back of his own net.

The win carries Grenades to nine points after three showings as they maintain a 100 percent record at the top of the standings while Empire are yet to get off the mark after the same number of showings.

There was victory as well for Old Road as they brushed aside Green City 3-1in the day’s second contest. USVI senior men’s team strike, Rakeem Joseph, led the charge for the round south squad with goals in minutes 12 and 21 to record a brace. Raheem Deterville had opened the scoring for Old Road in the 10th minute. Matthew Edwards scored the lone goal for Green City when he struck in the 18th minute.

Old Road moves to nine points from three matches and second on the standings while City remains winless after three outings.

Meanwhile, in Sunday’s opening clash, Greenbay Hoppers picked up a narrow 3-2 victory over newcomers Garden Stars.

Yoandir Puga Estevez scored all three goals for the victors with strikes in minutes 36, 45 and 55. For Garden Stars, Karique Knight struck in minute 39 while Sadique Adams scored in minute 88. Hoppers’ Tiquan Matthew was driven off after receiving his second yellow card of the match in minute 84.

Hoppers moves to six points in three showings while Garden Stars are yet to get off the mark after three outings.