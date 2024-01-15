Grenades and Old Road maintain dominance as Empire collects first point in ABFA Premier League

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

After seven rounds of matches, Champions Jennings Grenades and Old Road are neck-and-neck at the apex of the ABFA Premier League.

They both collected two-one victories over their opponents on Saturday evening, while Empire FC picked up their first point with a draw against Parham FC.

Raheem Deterville scored a brace for Old Road as they came from behind to beat Swetes two-one. An in-form Shalon Knight scored in the 24th minute before the national player, Deterville, drew the game level four minutes later.

He then had another conversion in the first minute of the second half to help his team to their seventh win in as many games.

Grenades defeated John Hughes by a two-one margin as Barrington Blake opened the scoring in the 27th minute.

But Rokeba Cordice kept John Hughes in the hunt with a goal in the 40th to go into the first-half break, even.

Opportunities came for both sides in the second half, but only Sherman Augustin made the most of them as he was able to find the back of the net in the 71st minute to give the defending Champions a two-one victory.

Empire were able to take a point out of their encounter with Parham FC, thanks to Joel Yhap who scored in the final minutes of the second half.

However, Kenja Benjamin of Parham put his side ahead in the 64th minute, but they were unable to hold on to the advantage, and both teams will have to wait another round for that elusive win.