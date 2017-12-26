Grenada enforces law requiring organisers of all games of chance to have licence

New Story

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada, Dec 26, CMC – Grenada has put into effect the law requiring all promoters, including churches and schools that engage in “games of chance” to obtain a license.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Franklyn Redhead, who is also Chairman of the Gaming Commission, said that the gaming legislation mandates that all persons or corporate bodies whose activities falls within the definition of “game of chance,” to acquire the license in advance of promoting the activity.

“This is all part of regulating the sector. This sector was very much unregulated and things do happen, so as part of regulating the sector all those who are having game of chance activities must obtain permission.

“So, whether it’s a raffle in a school or church for a small token or a big corporate activity, the license is required,” he said.

But Redhead said that the license fee for these entities as well as some non-commercial bodies could be waived but it must be done at the instruction of the minister.

“These organisations will have to do the application and once that is done, then the Minister will make a determination as to whether the license fee is waive or not,” Redhead said, adding that the application fee is EC$50 (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents).

The Gaming legislation which was approved by Parliament in May 2016 states that “game of chance” includes a game that involves both an element of chance and an element of skill; a game that involves an element of chance that can be eliminated by superlative skill; and a game that is presented as involving an element of chance, whether or not there are other participants in the game and whether or not a computer generates images or data taken to represent the actions of other participants in the game, but excludes a sport;

It states also that a person who provides facilities for gaming or betting without the proper licence commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to imprisonment for 12 months or a fine of EC$100,000.

Redhead said that the cost of the license varies between EC$250 and EC$1,000.