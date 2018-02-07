Greene: Upgrades to 12 sporting communities

At least 12 communities across Antigua will benefit from a government initiative to upgrade a number of sporting facilities across the country.

This was revealed by Minister of Sports EP Chet Greene during his presentation on the 2018 budget in parliament.

“In my constituency of St. Pauls, in Table Hill Garden, we have upgraded the playing surface, added lights and the final component of fencing will take place shortly. We will be working on 12 playing fields upgrade shortly, the Fort Road basketball court, the Bolans playing field and I will stay in the south and go to Jennings in terms of the Jennings basketball court. The Sea View Farm basketball court, Potters basketball court,” he said.

One community, in particular, was singled out by the minister as one that will benefit significantly because of their level of contribution to the development of sports in Antigua.

“The Grays Farm basketball court will be upgraded in addition to work that is ongoing on a brand new spanking Chinese-funded centre, so Grays Farm comes in for a double dip and this double dip is because of the contributions they have made to sports in this country over time,” Greene said.

The minister however challenged residents to work in unison with the government in ensuring the proper upkeep and maintaining of the facilities once upgrades are completed.

“My only hope is that as we develop these centres, as we invest scarce resources in these centers that the residents of the communities likewise, take responsibility and show concern for the management and protection of these facilities,” he said.

“If we show this level of appreciation and support for the investment, it means that the next go around can see another 12 communities being serviced because this is only round one,” Greene added.

A timeframe for the completion of upgrades to the 12 community facilities has however, not been announced.