Greene to be Antigua and Barbuda’s lone athlete at World Athletics Championships

National men’s sprinter Cejhae Greene will be the country’s lone representative at the year’s World Athletics Championships slated for August 19-27 in Budapest, Hungary.

Greene, although missing the qualifying mark of 10.00 seconds, made the cut as one of the top 56 ranked contenders at the July 31 cut-off date. The 27-year-old is currently ranked 52 in the men’s 100 meters with a score of 1219 points.

Greene clocked a wind assisted 10.09 seconds at the Miramar Invitational held in Florida in April after which he registered a time of 10.11 seconds in Nashville, Tennessee in June 2023.

Under the new World Athletics rules, a country is not eligible for a solidarity (wild card) position if they produce an outright qualifier for the games in question. A solidarity spot would allow a country to field one athlete who would not have previously qualified for the games.