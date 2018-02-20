Greene: School has returned to normal

February 20, 2018 OBSERVER Media The Big Stories No comments
New Story

“School has returned to normal,” Principal of the Princess Margaret School (PMS), Dr. Collin Greene, told OBSERVER media after a fire destroyed the administrative building of the school early Sunday morning.

“They [students and teachers] seem to be in good spirits, actually classes have returned to normal,” said Greene.

“Although I cannot give an exact value on the damage in the secretaries’ quarters, I can say that we lost our track and field uniforms that were recently refurbished, so that is about $1600. There was also full damage to the computer and printer in my office, among other sentimental items such as portraits of past principals, videos and clips of all of our past sporting events and school activities, as well,” Greene said.
Thousands of dollars in office equipment, sports uniforms, trophies, awards and students’ records were destroyed.

Although the fire destroyed the principal’s office and secretaries’ quarters, Dr. Greene was also in high spirits, jokingly stating that the only disruption was to his secretaries and himself as they will have to figure out “where they will work from.”

Police are now investigating the cause of the fire.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.