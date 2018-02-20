Greene: School has returned to normal

New Story

“School has returned to normal,” Principal of the Princess Margaret School (PMS), Dr. Collin Greene, told OBSERVER media after a fire destroyed the administrative building of the school early Sunday morning.

“They [students and teachers] seem to be in good spirits, actually classes have returned to normal,” said Greene.

“Although I cannot give an exact value on the damage in the secretaries’ quarters, I can say that we lost our track and field uniforms that were recently refurbished, so that is about $1600. There was also full damage to the computer and printer in my office, among other sentimental items such as portraits of past principals, videos and clips of all of our past sporting events and school activities, as well,” Greene said.

Thousands of dollars in office equipment, sports uniforms, trophies, awards and students’ records were destroyed.

Although the fire destroyed the principal’s office and secretaries’ quarters, Dr. Greene was also in high spirits, jokingly stating that the only disruption was to his secretaries and himself as they will have to figure out “where they will work from.”

Police are now investigating the cause of the fire.

