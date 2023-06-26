Greene & Locker Dominate Sprint Events On Day One Of National Track & Field Championships

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

National sprinters Cejhae Greene and La’Nica Locker emerged champions in the men’s and women’s 100 meters open final on Saturday’s opening day of the National Track & Field Championships hosted by the Antigua and Barbuda Athletics Association (ABAA).

Competing at the YASCO Sports Complex, Puma’s Greene clocked 10.02 seconds to take the title ahead of Darion Skerritt of the Phoenix Track Club, who clocked 10.35 seconds, and Ajani Daley of the PSE club, who registered 10.39 seconds to grab silver and bronze respectively.

However, the times registered by the athletes in the men’s final will not be recognised by World Athletics as officials were forced to refer to the hand times following equipment failure during the race. Reports are that both cameras used during the event malfunctioned during the men’s final.

In the B Final, Hakeem Huggins (10.34) and Royden Peets (10.63) both from the Fast Twitch club out of St Kitts, were first and second respectively. Cleon Joseph of the Wings Sports Club was third in a time of 10.90 seconds.

Meanwhile, Locker who runs for the PSE track club, registered a time of 11.62 seconds to finish ahead of Panthers Track Club’s Soniya Jones who closed 11.78 seconds to win silver. Kettia Ambrose, also of the Panthers Track Club, was third in a time of 12.35 seconds. Geolyna Dowdye missed Saturday’s final after she false started in the prelims.

In other results on Saturday, PSE’s Demar Adams claimed the 100 meters boys’ under-15 title with a time of 11.61 seconds. Adams finished ahead of Javon Simon (12.01) from Panthers and Leroune Percival (12.31) of PSE who finished second and third respectively.

In the girls’ equivalent, Tyra Fenton of the Roots Athletic Club clocked 12.08 seconds to claim the gold medal while Tyana Telemaque (13.44) of the Wings Sports Club and Shaniya Powell (13.62) of the Roots Athletic Club were second and third respectively.

Meanwhile, Geron Henry (13.08) of the Wings Sports Club, Elijah Cenac (13.27) of Wadadli Athletic Club and Elijah Williams (13.62) of the Olympians Track Club were first, second and third respectively in the boys’ 100 meters under-13 final.

Leann Joseph of the Wadadli Athletic Club dominated the girls’ under13 equivalent, registering a time of 14.26 in the process. She was followed closely by her Wadadli Athletic Club teammate Abelia Forrester who clocked 14.84 seconds to grab the silver medal. Rheikecia Manning of Olympians was third in a time of 14.87 seconds.

In the under-11 category, the boys’ division title was claimed by Gideon Roberts of Paramount PE in a time of 13.50 seconds while Aliyah Williams of the Supernova club won the girls’ division in a time of 14.62 seconds. Kimiah Parker of Supernova won the 80 meters dash in under-9 category when she clocked a time of 12.62 seconds.

La’Nica Locker (center) who runs for the PSE track club, registered a time of 11.62 seconds to win the women’s sprint crown. (File photos)