Greene, Lloyd Headline Antigua and Barbuda’s Team to Commonwealth Games

By Neto Baptiste

Sprinters Cejhae Greene and Joella Lloyd are the headliners in the twin island’s selections for the 2022 Commonwealth Games slated to be held in Birmingham, UK, from July 28 to August 8.

The duo will lead a 13-member team to the major Caribbean event where Antigua and Barbuda will compete in track & field, swimming, cycling and boxing.

Also included in the squad are swimmers, Stefano Mitchell, Ethan Stubbs-Green, Jadon Wuilliez and Olivia Fuller, while Wayne Mitchell will travel as the swimming official.

For track & field, Darion Skerritt, Kalique St Jean and Taeco O’Garro will join Greene and Lloyd at the games. They will be coached by Evans Jones.

Two boxers — Pan American bronze medalist, Alston Ryan and Kagra Ryan — will compete in the men’s and women’s division of the event. Alston will fight in the light welterweight while Kagra will box in the middleweight division. Their boxing coach will be Ralston Ryan.

Rounding off the selections are cyclists Jyme Bridges Jr and Conor Delanbanque, with the president of the cycling federation, St Clair Williams, accompanying them. Keston Daley will travel as the physiotherapist.

The team is scheduled to depart Antigua and Barbuda and the United States of America on July 26 and return on August 9.

The CGA President Hon E P Chet Greene, Secretary General Cliff Williams and Treasurer Yolanda Samuel, will also be attending the Games and the General Assembly slated to take place on July 26 at the Grand Hotel in Birmingham, England.

The ABCGA Board selected Joel Rayne as the Chef de Mission. Rayne is highly experienced in this field after a very successful Mission at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and other outings. He will be ably assisted by Team Manager/Chaperone Karen Joseph, while Office Assistant Ti-Anna Harris will attend as Administrative Assistant.