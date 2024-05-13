Greene hits qualifying mark for Paris Olympics

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda’s top senior men’s sprinter, Cejhae Greene, has qualified for this year’s Olympic Games set to run from July 26 to August 11 in Paris.

Greene hit the men’s 100 meters qualifying mark of 10.00 seconds flat while competing at the PURE Athletics Sprint Elite Meet held at the NTC Training Center in Clermont, Florida on Saturday. His time, the fourth fastest this year, saw him claiming the silver medal behind USA’s Kendal Williams who registered a world leading time of 9.93 seconds to claim the gold medal. Eloy Benitez of Puerto Rico finished third in a time of 10.04 seconds.

The Antiguan had previously clocked 10.16 seconds in the preliminary round.