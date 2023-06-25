Greene and Locker claim sprint crowns at National Championships 

- Advertisement -

National sprinters Cejhae Greene and La’Nica Locker emerged champions in the men’s and women’s 100 meters open final on Saturday’s opening day of the National Track & Field Championships hosted by the Antigua and Barbuda Athletics Association (ABAA).

La’Nica Locker (center) clocked 11.62 seconds to win the women’s 100 meters event.

Competing at the YASCO Sports Complex, Puma’s Greene clocked 10.02 seconds to take the title ahead of Darion Skerritt of the Phoenix Track Club, who clocked 10.35 seconds and Ajani Daley of the PSE club, who registered 10.39 seconds to grab silver and bronze respectively.

The times registered by the athletes in the men’s final will however, not be recognized by World Athletics as officials were forced to refer to the hand times following equipment failure during the race. Reports are that both cameras used during the event, malfunctioned during the men’s final.

Meanwhile, Locker who runs for the PSE track club, registered a time of 11.62 seconds to finish ahead of Panthers Track Club’s Soniya Jones who closed 11.78 seconds to win silver. Kettia Ambrose, also of the Panthers Track Club, was third in a time of 12.35 seconds. Geolyna Dowdye, missed Saturday’s final after she false started in the prelims.