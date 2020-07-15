Greenbay murder-accused to return to court Thursday

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

Murder-accused Akeem Henry is due to make his second court appearance for his committal hearing tomorrow.

The 26 year-old made his first appearance in St John’s Magistrate’s Court in late April after being charged with the murder of Keon Carr of Christian Street.

The Greenbay resident was then remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh until the date of his committal, upon which time the matter may be handed over to the High Court for trial.

Thirty-four-year-old Carr was shot dead in Gray’s Farm on December 27, becoming the third homicide victim for 2019.

Carr was shot several times, just moments after he visited his mother’s Christian Street home. He was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to hospital that night.