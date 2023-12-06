Greenbay Hoppers FC beat Green City FC 5-4 in thriller of ABFA Premier League

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Greenbay Hoppers FC defeated Green City FC 5-4 in the ABFA Premier League on Monday at the Technical Centre in Paynters.

It was a match that was filled with goals galore between two teams that had losses from their opening matches.

The scoreline of the match was even more interesting as Hoppers scored their five goals in the first half of the encounter, while City scored four in the second.

Jahvorn Stevens was the first to score in the 5’ minute followed by Tiquan Matthew in the 8’.

City managed to keep Hoppers at bay for a while, but double strikes from Ammiel Joseph in the 27’ and 28’ minutes made the score 4-0.

Adding more to the misery of City, a foul inside the 18-yard box brought a penalty kick at the feet of Stevens who comfortably put it away, making the score 5-nil to go into the first-half break.

Green City FC turned the tide when they returned in the second half as Zaire Scott pulled back a goal via a penalty in the 59’ minute.

Then seven minutes later, Sylvester Fenton netted in the 66’ minute to make the scoreline 5-2.

Just when you thought that things simmered down, double strikes came from the boot of Amali Colburne and Jahquane Richards in the 80’ and 81’ minutes to end the game 5-4 to see Hoppers registering a win in their second outing of the season.

In the only match played in the second division, Bethesda FC beat ABAYA FC 4-1 as the multi-talented O’Shale Simon scored his first hat trick of the season.

ABAYA was the first to register a goal on the score sheet in the 3’ minute mark by way of Jahvante Harriete, but Simon had other ideas.

His first goal came in the 24’ minute as the Bethesda team drew level, one-all to end the first half. However, the second half saw an all-out attack by the men from east as Simon scored two more goals in the 47’ and 65’ minutes respectively.

Chunsae Martin netted in the 85’ to end the match 4-1 in favour of the Bethesda side.