Green City wins sixth match to start within top three of FA’s First Division

By Neto Baptiste

Green City moved to 18 points from eight showings and second in the standings following a narrow 2-1 triumph over Fort Road in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) First Division on Thursday.

Playing in Bendals, Green City seized the early advantage via a second minute strike from Ngozie Harvey before an own goal from Chosniel Paul drew Fort Road level on minute 33. As fate would have it however, it was another own goal, this time by Javier Chastanet in minute 50 that handed Green City the victory.

Fort Road remains on six points at mid-table.

There was victory as well for Lion Hill as they move to 10 points after seven showings. Rasheed Lambert and Jarmani Benjamin were on target for the victors with goals in minutes 52 and 68 respectively as they beat Bandals 2-1. Alva Guishard scored the lone goal for Bendals who remain on 13 points. Lion Hill are now on 10 points from seven showings.

Also on Thursday, John Hughes defeated Young Lions 5-1 to move to 14 points and into the top four in the standings.

Deno Bryan enjoyed a brace with goals in minutes 12 from the penalty spot and 70 from close range. Troy Jules also scored twice with a 67th minute strike and a 90th minute brace from the penalty spot. Garcel Morrison scored in the 19th minute also for John Hughes.

Philmore Hughes scored the lone goal for Young Lions as they remain on seven points.

In the other match played Thursday, West Ham defeated JSC Progressors 1-0 with the lone goal of the match coming from Orel Edwards in the 40th minute.