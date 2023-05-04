Green City promoted to ABFA top flight

- Advertisement -

Green City FC secured automatic promotion into the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier Division despite being held to a scoreless draw by West Ham FC on Tuesday in Bendals.

Going into the contest needing only a draw, City held off a determined West Ham to collect the crucial point that moved their tally to 40 and second in the standings behind Garden Stars with one match still to play. John Hughes, City’s closest rivals, can only get to 39 points with a win in their final contest.

There was victory as well for Fort Road who blanked JSC Progressors 6-0 at Fort Road. Shakir Perry led the way with a hattrick, scoring in minutes 35, 56 and 61 while there were single conversions from Alren Lewis in minute 15, Jermaine Meade in minute 48 and Martin Robinson in minute 84.

Fort Road moves to 31 points from 20 showings and sixth on the standings while Progressors remain at the bottom of the standings with just six points.

In the other match contested Tuesday, Police defeated Bolans 3-1 at the FA’s technical center. Nijah Hope scored a double with strikes in minutes 21 and 77 while Brandon Michael scored the other goal in minute 34. Joel Martin scored the lone goal for Bolans in minute 63.

The lawmen move to 30 points and seventh on the standings while Bolans are third from bottom with 23 points.