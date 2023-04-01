Green City improve promotion changes, Fort Road stun John Hughes in First Division football

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Green City FC improved their chances of automatic promotion to the top flight after they blanked JSC Progressors 4-0 when they met in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) First Division on Thursday.

Playing in Bendals, the home team had goals from Amali Colbourne and Commarly Joseph who both had braces as Green City moved to 26 points from 15 showings and four points adrift second placed John Hughes with 30.

Colbourne scored in minutes 19 and 21 while Joseph netted in minutes 62 and 77 for the comfortable win.

Also on Thursday, Fort Road shocked John Hughes to win 4-1 at Golden Grove.

Jermaine Meade opened the scoring in minute 43 before an own-goal by Nosakhare Edoleyi accounted for Fort Road’s second strike. Ezekiel Thomas scored Fort Road’s third while another own-goal, this time from Rashid Burton in minute 84 accounted for Fort Road’s fourth strike. Troy Jules scored the lone goal for John Hughes.

In other matches, Lion Hill defeated Young Lions 1-0 with the lone strike coming from Cassell Southwell in minute 23, Police beat Potters Tigers 1-0 with Cecil Daley scoring the only goal of the contest in minute 60. Also, West Ham FC forfeited to Bendals.

Meanwhile, in Wednesday’s Second Division results, Attacking Saints edged Freeman’s Village 2-1 to move to 37 points and second in the standings, keeping their promotion hopes alive with just one match remaining in the group stage aspect of the competition.

Saints had goals from Joshua Samuel in the 29th minute and Shakeem Lanquadoc in minute 32 as they move within three points of leaders Jennings United, occupying the two automatic promotion spots in the division.

Village remain on 28 points and fourth in the standings as they seek to hold on to a playoff spot that would see them battle for a place in the First Division.

There was victory as well for Belmont FC who blanked relegation-threatened Tamo FC 4-0 at Golden Grove. Rondre Mills netted twice with goals in minutes 8 and 10 while there were single conversions from Urie Mitchell in the 19th minute, Iandre Hodge in minute 22, and Joshua Blenman.

At the ABFA technical center, Bethesda FC defeated Real Blizzard 5-2. O’Shale Simon led the way with a hattrick, netting in minutes 50, 71 and 76 while Vernon Jeffers (4) and Chunsae Martin (64) both had single strikes. Ian Eusebe, in minute 25 and Tahari James, in minute 32, each scored once for Blizzard.