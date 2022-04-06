24.7 C
Wednesday, 06 April, 2022
Green Bay man accused of forging cheques

By Latrishka Thomas

A Greenbay Hill man is alleged to have stolen cheques and forged them to obtain almost $12,000.

Keithlyn Samuel, 21, is said to have stolen a few cheques from a business owner sometime in February.

The crime was reportedly uncovered after the complainant noticed that some of his ACB cheques had been stolen.

On the night of March 15, the complainant went to the police and reported the matter.

He informed the police that the cheques were cashed at three different locations on three different days.

An officer then investigated the matter and reportedly found that the cheques were in the defendant’s name.

A handwriting expert is said to have analysed the writing on the cheques and deduced that it indeed matched that of the defendant.

Samuel was subsequently charged with three counts of obtaining monies by false pretences, three counts of forgery, three counts of larceny, and three of uttering.

The defendant appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Dexter Wason yesterday and was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 with a $2,000 cash component.

He was also told to find two local sureties, report to a police station three days a week and surrender all of his travel documents.

Samuel’s committal hearing was set for June 2.

