Grays Green rivals to face off in football finals today￼

by Carlena Knight

It will be an old Grays Green derby showdown later today as long-time rivals Empire FC and Greenbay Hoppers FC face off in the finals of the Andy ‘Gantone’ Nesbitt Kings and Queens Ah De Ghetto Football Cup.

Momentum would arguably be with Empire FC who just a couple of days earlier on Saturday afternoon trounced Lion Hill FC 4-0 at the King George V Grounds in their final regular season game.

Rakeem Joseph recorded a brace for the victors scoring in the fifth and 32nd minutes. His teammates, Zaheim Greene and Kamali Looby, also found the back of the net in minute 28 and 47 respectively.

Meanwhile, in the other match played that day, Greenbay Hoppers FC and Five Islands FC played to a one-all draw.

Five Islands drew first blood with a goal from Shane Joseph in the 12th minute of play but the equaliser would come from Rodney Lawrence for Hoppers in minute 34.

The finals will kick off at 5pm in the male division at King George.

Winner in the male division will receive a $2,000 cash prize while runners-up will take home $1,000.

The third-place team will win $500 while player of the finals will earn $200.

‘Most goals’ awardee will get $125.

The female finals between Empire Star Girls and Nabu Samuel’s Cutting Edge FA has been postponed to facilitate the ongoing ABFA Jewels of the Caribbean tournament.