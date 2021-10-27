29.9 C
St John's
Wednesday, 27 October, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesGrays Farm man found wounded in an abandoned building in Piccadilly
The Big Stories

Grays Farm man found wounded in an abandoned building in Piccadilly

0
84

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident that resulted in a Grays Farm man nursing multiple gunshot wounds at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center.

The 30-year-old man was found inside an abandoned building at Piccadilly shortly after 10am on Wednesday 27, October. He was transported to the hospital, where doctors reported that his condition is stable.

Meanwhile, the police are appealing to anyone who may have any information that can assist them further with their investigation to contact the Dockyard Police Station at 460-1002 or call Crimestoppers at 800-Tips (8477).

Previous articleFinch’s autopsy show she died from head injuries
Next articleResidents reminded to participate on National Flag Day
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

9 − four =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021