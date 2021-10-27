Grays Farm man found wounded in an abandoned building in Piccadilly

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident that resulted in a Grays Farm man nursing multiple gunshot wounds at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center.

The 30-year-old man was found inside an abandoned building at Piccadilly shortly after 10am on Wednesday 27, October. He was transported to the hospital, where doctors reported that his condition is stable.

Meanwhile, the police are appealing to anyone who may have any information that can assist them further with their investigation to contact the Dockyard Police Station at 460-1002 or call Crimestoppers at 800-Tips (8477).