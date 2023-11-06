Grays Farm man found with illegal firearm & ammunition

- Advertisement -

A 33-year-old man from Christian Street, Grays Farm has been arrested by police after he was found in possession of an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition.

On Sunday, 5th November, the police were on mobile patrol on Christian Street, when they saw the man acting in a suspicious manner. The police conducted a search on him and found the illegal items in his possession. He was arrested and taken into custody.

He is expected to be charged and taken before the court on Tuesday 7th November.