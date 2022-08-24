Gray’s Farm Health Centre receives a boost

- Advertisement -

Staff at Gray’s Farm Health Centre were pleased to receive a gift of toiletries and cleaning supplies recently from team members at Sandals Grande Antigua.

The donation was part of the Dickenson Bay-based resort’s national community outreach project.

The resort’s Public Relations Manager Leon Norville said, “Being able to gift these items through the support of our team members means a lot to us as a company.

“The staff at the clinic were grateful and we are hoping that this can possibly become a staple signature project within the Gray’s Green community.”

Nurse Margaret Joseph received the items on behalf of the health centre. (Photo courtesy Sandals)