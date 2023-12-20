Gray’s Farm blaze leaves woman homeless

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A two-bedroom home in Gray’s Farm was reduced to ashes on Monday night, leaving the female resident homeless.

The wooden structure, situated at the corner of Armstrong Road and Rose Street, was discovered fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived around 8.20pm.

Fortunately, the Hispanic woman who reportedly resided in the house was not present during the inferno. However, the fire extended to a neighbouring residence, where two adults and a child are said to live.

Despite the firefighters’ efforts to quell the flames, the woman’s home was entirely destroyed, while the adjacent house sustained partial damage.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident. The investigation into the origin of the fire is currently underway.

In a separate incident on Monday, a dwelling in Pigotts also fell victim to fire. The affected structure, a two-storey, four-bedroom concrete house, suffered partial damage.

A male inside the house had to be transported to the hospital, where he reportedly received artificial ventilation.

The circumstances surrounding this fire are also under investigation.