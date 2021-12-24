Grave: CWI employing robust process to pick new selectors

By Neto Baptiste

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Chief Executive Officer, Johnny Grave, says that the organisation is swiftly moving forward with plans to replace two members of the selection panel whose contracts will not be renewed when they expire at the end of the year.

CWI announced last week that Lead Selector Roger Harper and another member of the panel, Miles Bascombe, would not have their contracts renewed at the end of the month.

Grave said that a “robust recruitment process” has been employed to find suitable replacements.

“If you don’t have your contract renewed then that would certainly suggest that the board no longer feels that the selection panel was performing and functioning in a way they wanted it to, so hence the decision to not renew the contracts, but we’ve been very active and already have plans in place to start a quick but robust recruitment process to try and find, as quickly as we can, two replacement selectors to lead that senior men’s panel,” he said.

Grave also clarified that contrary to reports in some media, the selectors were not sacked.

“They had contracts until December 31 of this year, and we had a board meeting a few weeks ago and a decision was made not to renew them, so that’s essentially what’s taking place,” the CEO said.

West Indies’ next international project is against Ireland at Sabina Park in Jamaica, where they will play the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series on January 8, 11 and 14, followed by the one-off T20 International (T20I) on January 16.